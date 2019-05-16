James “Jimmy” Joseph Brosnan, 80, of White Plains, MD passed away on May 4, 2019 at the University of Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born on July 7, 1938 in Maryland Park, MD to the late James Brosnan and the late Pauline Brosnan, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Brosnan. He is survived by his sisters, Marie Leahy, Margaret Morris and Kathleen LeSage.

Jimmy was a member of St. Joseph’s Church-Pomfret. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved socializing with his family and friends.

The family will welcome visitors on Thursday, May 9th from 10AM to 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Pomfret (4590 St. Joseph’s Way, Pomfret, MD); where a Funeral Mass will start at 11AM; Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery (8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD).