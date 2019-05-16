Yolanda Marie “Judy” Clopton, 84 of Richmond Virginia (formerly of La Plata, Maryland) passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to Salvatore Alfonso and Maria Concetta Alfonso on May 4, 1935 in Rutland, Vermont. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by husband, William Wesley Clopton; her grandson, Zacharey Armstrong; and her brothers, Joseph and Alfred Alfonso.

The youngest of five children, Yolanda grew up in Rutland with her four siblings. Upon graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy High School, she attended Saint Margaret School of Nursing and received her LPN certificate and went to work in the pediatrics department at Glen Falls Hospital in New York. The desire to help and care for others would ultimately be one of her most defining traits for close friends, family, and her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. In 1963 she married a Navy Sub Mariner, William Wesley “Wes” Clopton of Wichita Falls, Texas. After being stationed in a few different locations across the country, Wes was medically discharged from the Navy. They settled in La Plata, Maryland where they would raise their three children. In Maryland, Judy was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 40 years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, Sodality Member, and was active in a prayer group where she would meet many of her lifelong friends. Her children grew up, married, and she became a Nana. Being a Nana was her greatest joy. In 2002, after caring for her husband’s lifetime struggle with Parkinson’s, he passed away. Over the next few years, both her daughters and son relocated to Richmond, Virginia and soon after in 2013, Judy joined them. While she did meet wonderful new friends, she cherished her old ones. She loved attending any and all special family events. She would witness birthday parties, concerts, sporting events, dances, plays, confirmations, communions, grandparent days, graduations, and numerous weddings of her 11 grandchildren, and births of her four great grandchildren. She loved family dinners where her homemade pasta and meatballs was always a favorite as well as her Italian Ginette cookies during the Christmas season and weddings. She will be remembered ultimately for her unbridled love of her family. Her daily phone calls, love of birthday cards, family gatherings, and pictures were what she looked forward to the most in life.

She is survived by her children, Catena Armstrong and son-in-law Ronald, Christy Gore and son-in-law Gary, and son William Clopton and wife Kristine; her grandchildren, Brittany (Greg) Tiller, Chris (Maddy) Armstrong, Sarah (Clark) Ambrose, Cameron Armstrong, Ally Gore, Garrison Gore, Annah Gore, Grace Gore, Ayden Gore, Zachary Clopton, and Nicholas Clopton; her great grandchildren, Kennedy Tiller, Nash Tiller, Caden Armstrong, and Henry Ambrose; her sisters, Carmela Cioffi and Maria Henrichon. She is also survived by a multitude of extended family and friends she treasured too numerous to mention individually.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff of Saint Mary’s Woods Assisted Living community for her final six years as a resident. The nurses at Saint Mary’s Woods provided exceptional care and compassion during her residency. We would also like to thank ‘At Home’ Hospice for their loving touch helping our Mom and our family during her final journey, they are truly beautiful people for what they do. Thank you for being an incredible mom, sister, nana and old nana – you will be missed dearly.

Visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30AM until time of Rosary at 11:30AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at the church cemetery on St. Mary’s Avenue.

If desired memorial contributions in Judy’s name are asked to Sacred Heart Church Catholic Church, PO Box 1390, La Plata, Maryland 20646.