William Douglas “Doug” Willett, 82 of Pomfret, Maryland, died May 10, 2019.

Doug was the owner of Willett Novelty Company for 40 plus years. In his earlier years, he was a plasterer. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland, the Waldorf Moose Lodge, the Maryland National Guard Company D, and the Charles County Baseball League in Pomfret, Maryland where he held the record for home runs and MVP.

He was the son of James Lee Willett and Nellie Coombs Willett. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Anna Welch, Edward Lee Willett, Joseph Willett, Rita Dutton, Rick Willett.

He is survived by his sisters Margaret Hurlburt and Patricia Cox and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675 with Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doug’s name are asked to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675.