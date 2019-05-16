Jarvis Paton Collins, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away May 10, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Jarvis was born on March 22, 1941 in Jolo, West Virginia to the late Morris and Ora Bell Smith Collins.

Jarvis was a zoning inspector for Prince George’s County where he retired after 25 plus years of service. He was a duel member of the Columbia Moose Lodge 126 and a charter member of Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495. He loved his family, hunting and fishing. He was the founder and responsible for the Chaptico Hunting Club for 50 plus years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Magdelene (Mag) Hudler and Margaret Herron; and his brothers, Rev. Henry Lee, Bud Andrew, Jack Donald (Don), Morris Harold, Oscar Samuel and Harold (Pete) Collins.

Jarvis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Collins; his five children, Dale Collins, WV, Debra Lake (Sam), Shady Springs, WV, Dwayne Collins (Bonnie), Lexington, NC, Dawn Peters, Mechanicsville, MD and Dorie Schwitzer (Pat), Mechanicsville, MD; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dillard Collins (Mayme), Wytheville, VA and Chester Collins, Mechanicsville, MD.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Raymond Funeral Service, PA, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Internment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.