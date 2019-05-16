Mark D. Conley, 50, of White Plains, MD passed away on May 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Hospital Center.

Born in Washington, DC on January 2, 1969 to the late Paul T. Conley, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Conley and Jerry Overstreet. Mark is survived by his mother, Catherine Conley; sons, Erik Keller and Mark Conley; and sisters, Carla Clubb, Dawn Edelen and Chris Forbush.

Mark was an avid artist and loved music. He also enjoyed watching football and spending time with his friends.

The family will welcome visitors from 1PM to 2PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Memorial Service will start at 2PM. Interment will be private. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.