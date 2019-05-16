Today Has Been Designated as “Move Over Day”

Today, Thursday, May 16, 2019, has officially been designated as “Move Over Day”.

Troopers from all over the State of Maryland will be aggressively enforcing Move Over Law violations. As of today, 13 Law Enforcement Officers have been killed across the nation this year due to traffic-related incidents, as well as an unknown number of other Emergency Personnel and Tow Truck Operators.

The intent of the ‘move over’ law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for police officers, firefighters, and emergency rescue personnel working on Maryland roads.

The law requires drivers approaching from the rear of a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights activated, to change into an available lane not next to the emergency vehicle. This movement should only be done if safe to do so. When there is no available lane for drivers to move over into, such as on a single lane road, drivers are required to slow to a reasonable and prudent speed as they pass the emergency scene.

It is hoped this awareness initiative will remind drivers to be aware of police and emergency workers stopped on the roads and to move away from them or slow down as they pass by the traffic stop or incident scene.

Move Over Law violations carry a $110.00 fine with 1 point on your license. If the Move Over Law violation contributes to a serious accident and/or serious injury the violation is punishable by a $750.00 fine with 3 points on your license.

Move Over or Get Pulled Over. It’s the law.

