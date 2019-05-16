National Transportation Week – May 13-18, 2019

May 13-18, 2019 marks the Nation’s 67th annual National Transportation Week celebration and provides an opportunity to join in raising awareness about public transportation and its benefits by encouraging people to ride public transportation; an issue that unites all of the transportation community.

National Transportation Week (NTW) provides for greater awareness and appreciation of the transportation industry. It is also a time when we celebrate the community of transportation professionals who keep our country on the move.

Past President Barack Obama proclaimed that our transportation system represents an important part of American history and heritage and is also critical to safety and security. Ensuring transportation systems are stable and sound for future generations is vital. In the spirit of tomorrow-oriented transportation, we celebrate the achievements of transportation members for over 55 years; and St. Mary’s County will recognize this important week in meaningful ways.

Special events held throughout the week include; STS passenger appreciation items distributed to transit bus riders May 13th -14th, Veterans Ride-All-Day for a Dollar May 15th-16th, Driver of the Year recognition May 16th, all passengers Ride-All–Day for a dollar May 16-17. STS Bus Driver / Mechanic Crew Appreciation Day will be held on May 17th. A “Stuff the Bus” Event will be held to help replenish local food banks with non-perishable foods on May 20th with drop-off locations at various local shopping centers. The following County Office Buildings will also have specially marked boxes available between May 9th and 18th: Chesapeake Building – CSMC / County Administrator-front office, Potomac Building – Office of Human Services, Patuxent Building – LUGM & Recreation & Parks, Office of the Sheriff – Garvey Senior Center. Public Works & Transportation – Arnold Building, Recreation & Parks- Maintenance Annex on St. Andrews Church Road, County Highways Building – DPW&T compound in California, MD, and the STS / Transportation / Vehicle Maintenance Facility.

Future events in support of the transportation system include the 14th annual “National Dump the Pump Day” on June 20th 2019 when STS routes will also be Ride-All-Day-For-A-Dollar ($1).

Summer Youth Cruiser Passes will be available for use between June 1st and August 31st for County residents 18 years and younger providing unlimited rides; these discounted Cruiser Passes are currently on sale.

Join us in promoting the local public transit system. Public transportation doesn’t just help people save money, it also helps our community grow and prosper.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Tranist routes, fares and tickets, please visit our website at: http://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/