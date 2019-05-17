Calvert Marine Museum Hosts Special Needs Night

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is opening its doors on Friday evening, May 24, for Special Needs Night. The museum will be open exclusively for all individuals with special needs and their families or caregivers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See why the museum is a fun and welcoming place for families to visit any day of the week! This event is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services.

Meet “Bubbles”, the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates, and rays, and enjoy activities in the Discovery Room. Explore the boat basin and the Drum Point Lighthouse. Have fun in a supportive environment; a special calming room will be available. The Museum Store will be open and chock full of items for all ages and interests.

“Special Needs Family Night is a very special event at the Calvert Marine Museum. It’s a safe zone where family members can learn, explore, discover, and have fun on their own terms in their own time. This year, for the first time, we are able to offer boat rides on the Wm. B. Tennison for this audience, courtesy of the Board of County Commissioners. That’s special too. I love this event and am happy that we can open our doors to this community,” said Sherrod Sturrock, Director.