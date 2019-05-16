St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 5/16/2018

Assault– On April 18, 2019, Dep. Fenwick responded to the 21700 block of Cabot Place in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined John Devonte Gale, age 24 of Ridge, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face during an argument. The victim sustained visible injury as a result of the assault. Gale was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 22625-19

Drug Arrest– On April 19, 2019, Dep. Wynnyk was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 21000 block of Croaker Street in Lexington Park. Located on scene was Heather Nicole Hugel, age 28 of Great Mills. Hugel had an outstanding warrant for the charge of FTA/Driving Without a License. When taken into custody, a metal smoking device was located in Hugel’s jacket containing suspected cocaine. Hugel was served the outstanding warrant and also charged with CDS: Possess-Paraphernalia. CASE# 22731-19

Drug Arrest/DUI– On April 19, 2019, Dep. Luffey attempted a traffic stop in the 17000 block of Three Notch Road in Ridge. The vehicle did not stop and Dep. Luffey saw two baggies discarded from the vehicle while he was attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle ultimately stopped and the operator was identified as Tony Adrian Gray, age 40 of St. Inigoes. It was determined Gray was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Also located in Gray’s vehicle was a bottle of tequila, and a baggie containing suspected MDMA (Ecstasy). One of the baggies thrown from Gray’s vehicle was recovered and contained suspected cocaine. Gray was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Attempt by Driver to Elude Police by Failing to Stop, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol. CASE# 22903-19

Assault First Degree/DUI– On April 19, 2019, Cpl. Pesante responded to the 36900 block of Tanyard Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident. Investigation determined Zachary William Daniel Mozie, age 39 of Mechanicsville, intentionally rammed into the victim’s vehicle two times, disabling both vehicles. Mozie was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Mozie was charged with five counts of Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, and Reckless Driving. CASE# 22892-19

Assault– On April 20, 2019, Dep. Edelen responded to the 23500 block of South Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Dewayne McClain Milburn Sr., age 39 of California, assaulted the victim by throwing a beverage on the victim and striking the victim in the face. Milburn was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 23007-19

Drug Arrest– On April 20, 2019, Dep. Forbes responded to the 21700 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle operating in an unsafe manner. Dep. Forbes located the vehicle operating on a flat tire. The operator was identified as Johnny Mark Hogg, age 58 of Lexington Park. Located on Hogg’s person was a baggie containing a white powdery substance (suspected heroin) as well as a straw with white powder residue. Hogg was arrested and charged with Possession: CDS-Paraphernalia and Possession: CDS- Not Marijuana. CASE# 23063-19

Violation of Protective Order– On April 21, 2019, Cpl. Seyfried responded to the 24400 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Donte Dwayne Gray, age 29 of Pomfret, came to the victim’s residence numerous times and attempted to contact the victim in violation of an active court order. Gray was located and charged with three counts of Violate Protective Order. CASE# 23085-19

Assault– On April 21, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 49000 block of Airedele Road in Ridge, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Darryl Andre-Jesse Scottland, age 26 of Ridge, became upset during an argument and produced a pocketknife and attempted to stab two victims. Scottland was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 1st & 2nd Degree. CASE# 23279-19

Assault– On April 23, 2019, DFC. D. Smith responded to 40000 block of Terrika Lane in Loveville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Ciana Latrice Somerville, age 39 of Loveville, assaulted the victim during an argument, by scratching and striking the victim. Somerville was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 23603-19 (No Photograph Available)

Assault– On April 23, 2019, Cpl. Ruest responded to the 24000 block of McIntosh Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. While another officer was conducting the investigation, Lisa Marie Deal, age 35 of Hollywood, became disruptive and attempted to push past officers. Deal was warned repeatedly to cease her actions, but refused to do so. Ultimately, Deal was placed under arrest and charged with Obstructing and Hindering. CASE# 23726-19