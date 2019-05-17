Wanted for Escape – Brandon Lee Bates – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Brandon Lee Bates, 26 of Charlotte Hall.

Bates has an active warrant for the charge of escape second degree for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Bates was previously arrested on theft charges. Bates is 5’10” in height, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Lee Bates is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

