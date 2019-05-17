Prince George’s County Police Department Arrest Three Suspects for Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit identified and charged three suspects in connection with the murder of a teenage girl.

The victim is 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz of Adelphi. The suspects are 16-year-old Josue Fuentes-Ponce of Bladensburg, 17-year-old Joel Escobar of Northeast Washington, DC, and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi of Lothian. Detectives are working to identify a fourth suspect. All of the arrested suspects are charged as adults.

On May 15, 2019, at approximately 10:00 am, officers discovered the victim’s body in a creek in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue in Riverdale. An autopsy conducted on May 16th determined Funes died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The preliminary investigation reveals that on April 18th the three arrested suspects, the fourth unidentified suspect and the victim drove together to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue in Riverdale. The group then walked into a wooded area behind the complex where the victim was killed.

Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar are members of the MS-13 gang.

The three arrested suspects are all charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Escobar and Hernandez-Nucamendi are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Ponce is in custody at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)