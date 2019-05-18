Police in Charles County Investigating Body Found in Wakefield Lake

On Friday, May 17, 2019, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Wakefield Lake on St. Thomas Drive and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf, for the reported drowning.

Dispatchers advised responding units the caller reported it was now Lambeth Hill Lake, and the units would have to access it off of Keepsake Place in Waldorf.

The 911 caller reported a body face down in the water.

Police arrived on scene and reported one subject deceased on the scene. The Charles County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate.

The incident is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

