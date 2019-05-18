Police in Charles County Investigating Body Found in Wakefield Lake

May 18, 2019

On Friday, May 17, 2019, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Wakefield Lake on St. Thomas Drive and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf, for the reported drowning.

Dispatchers advised responding units the caller reported it was now Lambeth Hill Lake, and the units would have to access it off of Keepsake Place in Waldorf.

The 911 caller reported a body face down in the water.

Police arrived on scene and reported one subject deceased on the scene. The Charles County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate.

The incident is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on May 18, 2019 at 10:21 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.