Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville Under Investigation

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire with subjects trapped.
An off duty deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two patients were trapped, a female had removed herself from the vehicle.
Shortly after, Rescue personnel on the scene reported a passenger was deceased.
The male driver and a female passenger were flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
Police described all occupants of the vehicle to be in their late teens to early twenties.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating, we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Sad,very sad….
Guy was nodding out in front of my buddy ma house about a hour prior to this accisent
Oh no! I pray for the families.
People FLY down that road. I lived on the road for 6 years and there was atleast 10 accidents a year. But yet never any police presence.
SO VERY SORRY….PRAYING FOR THE FAMILIES
Hope it wasn’t texting and driving. Too early to be drinking. Condolences all around.
RIP! May the Holy Spirit embrace your soul! Strength and courage to your family and friends.
I am truly sorry for those who were injured or died