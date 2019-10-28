UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Arrested and Charged with First Degree Murder

UPDATE – SMCSO Press Release – 10/28/2019 @ 10:30 a.m.: Continuing investigation in the fatal motor vehicle collision by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, it was determined this motor vehicle collision was a result of an intentional act.
On October 9, 2019, Avery Leslie Stokes, age 19 of Indian Head, was charged with First Degree Murder.
Stokes remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.
UPDATE 10/28/2019 @ 7:30 a.m.: Avery Leslie Stokes, 19, of Mechanicsville was indicted and arrested, he was charged with the following:
- MURDER – FIRST DEGREE
- ASSAULT – FIRST DEGREE
- NEG MANSLAUGHTER – AUTO/BOAT, ETC.
According to the indictment, Avery Leslie Stokes, did feloniously, willfully and of deliberately premeditated malice aforethought kill and murder Thomas Edward Douglass, 63, of Mechanicsville.
Stokes was driving a car which crashed into a tree on New Market Turner Road, in Mechanicsville on May 18, 2019, killing Douglass. Stokes had picked up Douglass who was hitchhiking, it is unknown if Stokes knew him prior the crash.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Stokes is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.
UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 3:20 p.m.: On May 18, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40900 block of New Market Turner Road in the area of Rustin Family Way, for the reported motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with three occupants, was located off the roadway into a tree.
The operator of the vehicle, Avery Leslie Stokes, age 18 of Indian Head, and the front seat passenger Alexandra Catherine Howard, age 18 of Mechanicsville, were flown to area trauma centers for incapacitating injuries. The rear seat passenger, Thomas Edward Douglas, age 63 of Mechanicsville, was pronounced deceased on scene.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Market Turner Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline, overcorrected and left the roadway striking a tree. At this time driver error and lack of seatbelt usage appear to be contributing factors in the fatal collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.
5/18/2019: On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire with subjects trapped.
An off duty deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two patients were trapped, a female had removed herself from the vehicle.
Shortly after, Rescue personnel on the scene reported a passenger was deceased.
The male driver and a female passenger were flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
Police described the occupants of the vehicle to be in their late teens to early twenties.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating, we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Guy was nodding out in front of my buddy ma house about a hour prior to this accisent
If this was true why didn’t you stop him from getting behind the wheel. Why didn’t you drive them to where they needed to go. Why didn’t you make him sleep off whatever he was on. If you or anybody witnessed this you could have helped prevent this and if he refused you could have called the cops. This was senseless and a young lady was killed because everyone is in that I shouldn’t get involved when you should get involved
A young lady was NOT killed!!!!! My family is near dEath and the other passenger passed….
Dont put guilt on someone who wasnt involved in the accident! You have no idea their circumstances or why they did what they did. Really?
agreed this car was driving around golden beach speeding, acting stupid sitting in front of peoples houses at one point they were all passed out etc the police were called and told them to move on.. and a few hours later this happened
There was a post on Facebook about a silver cavalier parked out front of someone’s house with the male passed out and a female. When the homeowner went out to confront them the female woke the driver up and they speed off. Blame the drug addicts not the persons house they decided to get high in front of!
and the police were called also when they where in front a different house
From what I have heard this person was passed out in front of a couple of different houses the same day this happened and one guy walked over to his car and he sped off. So how is someone supposed to help?
Dana: The guy wasn’t driving. There would have been no need to stop him from getting in the car. He was a rear passenger.
The police were called on them and the police let them go they were driving around in golden beach speeding, acting stupid etc and at one point all 3 were passed out in the car in front of a house, the police were notify by numerous of people about the car
HE wasnt driving. a girl was – read the article…
The driver, Avery Leslie Stokes, age 18 of Indian Head is a male.
The girl was not driving Stokes was driving he is the 18-year-old male pictured
Avery is the guy. As pictured.
You need to go back and red the article again. The gentleman you said was nodding. He was in the back seat. He was not driving. So, his condition has nothing to do with this sad event.
Hey anonymous, you may want to take your own advice. Avery Leslie IS the male driver. There were 3 people in the car. DRIVER male, passenger female and another male in the rear seat (deceased) that was possibly a hitchhiker they picked up. Avery is a male. You’re too dumb to be giving advice on what people need.
Oh no! I pray for the families.
People FLY down that road. I lived on the road for 6 years and there was atleast 10 accidents a year. But yet never any police presence.
SO VERY SORRY….PRAYING FOR THE FAMILIES
Have you ever consider the age of the man . Could he had some kind of medical problem .And the young and inexperience driver was rushing him to get help .Let’s not judge so fast before all the facts are in. Not everyone drinks and drive or text and drive.
Hitchhiking? I doubt that there is such thing as 911 instead of hitchhiking because of a medical issue?
RIP! May the Holy Spirit embrace your soul! Strength and courage to your family and friends.
I am truly sorry for those who were injured or died
Sadly; his family and friends read your assumptions and rumors – which none are true – We would just prefer prayers or silence… I pray that none of you have to go through something like this.
May God be with you and your family at this time of loss sorry for your loss ! May God be with you through this time of sorrow !
50 mph on most of this curvy road is ridiculous! And people DO fly down this road!
Hey everyone last year or a year ago wasn’t there a teen who died at that same tree because my bus driver from chopticon told me a teen was dead and it was right after he left his house I remember that road (I’m just asking)
Guess you won’t speed again now will you? Better you than an innocent person. You people need to slow down on that road, you’re ignorant.
The two in the front graduated with me. I really hope they’ll be okay and though I’m not religious I’m definitely going to pray for them
the one the back seat died and the front seats look like that!!! luck they made it, very sad, wear you seat belts always front or back seat
As you can clearly see,at least speed was a factor and probably something else.If people do stupid things and endanger other law abiding citizens,I dont feel sorry for them.They are putting other people at risk with their stupid actions.Parents,keep teaching your kids NOTHING and this happens.
to have that much damage there definitely was a very high rate of speed, my estimate would be close to 100 mph
R.i.p to my dear friend that passed away so sad he will be missed and the other people that was in the car they are in my thoughts and prayers
To everyone that seems to know what they were talking about, if you’ve ever read an article about an accident where someone was under the influence of something, it was always clearly stated. In THIS article it states that it was driver error and lack of seatbelt usage. It also states that over correction may have been how the accident happened. The man that past away was a hitchhiker who the two teenagers had picked up and gave a ride to. Wether they were in golden beach or not, who are you to say they were high. Why is it an issue for someone to pull over on the side of the road to take a break if they needed a second. They aren’t bothering you. Would you rather them be high or tired on the road where they could kill someone or would you rather them stop for a break by your house where it’s not hurting anyone. Pick your battles people.
How can this be premediated murder ? When the article said, drivers error and the passenger was not wear a seatbelt. By looking at where the car hit the tree. It looks like the driver should take most of the hit. Now I can see where it is premediated if the rear of the car where he was sitting. I would like to sit in on the trial.
Ok I was wondering if I was missing something, so thank you. Yes, they were high and killed a man as a result. It’s very sad. But premeditated murder? Guess they are treating it like when you are a drug dealer and your stuff kills your buyer. Even then, I don’t think they charge them with premeditated first degree murder.
He and his girl were tripping on acid, they was trying some back to the future sh#T where they had to go fast to get there. His girl is flipping on him and testifying in court against him. This poor dead guy was just minding his own business and needed a ride and they killed him. Also when they told him he killed a guy, he didn’t care. What a POS.
they was smokin on that stuff..snorting and drinking and riding around blasting music almost hitting cars and people and a kid that was getting off the bus and they almost hit her and then they ended up in this tree.
I am aware some laws changed and some added on Oct 1 2019 ..
An indictment means that there is enough evidence to charge an individual with certain crimes .
Yet , as with many I am confused with the premeditated charge of murder ..
Some information has been left out of the article or has not been released as to what evidence supports such a premeditated charge of murder …
After reading the comments ,I thought for a moment ….I know that prosecutors have been charging drug dealers with murder whom have sold drugs to people and later died …I am wondering , speculating , did they sell drugs to the older guy ? Could this be part of the indictment ? Could the older gentleman have died due to taking drugs and the accident ?
This case will be interesting to follow on a judicial standing .
At best , we can be certain this was an avoidable situation , it comes down to choices.
I must add , prayers to all affected by this incident .