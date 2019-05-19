Sarah “Sally” Ellen Gates, 85 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away with family at her side at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, on May 15, 2019.

Born March 26, 1934 in Washington, D.C., she was the loving daughter of the late Kinney Baxter and Sarah Allen.

She grew up in Washington, D.C. along with her sister, Betty Daly. She attended Oxon Hill High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, and love of her life, Francis “Sonny” Gates, whom she married on June 28, 1952. Sonny and Sally were happily married for 56 years until his passing on June 5, 2008.

Sally, as she was known by her family and friends, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew her. She was employed with the Prince George’s County Public Schools, and worked as a secretary at Oxon Hill High School for 19 years. After she and Sonny retired, they’re favorite thing to do was travel the world on various cruises. Her favorite was their 40th anniversary trip to Hawaii. Sally enjoyed her summers with her family at their beach house in Mechanicsville, MD, which became their permanent residence after retirement. They would also spend their time in Myrtle Beach, SC at their home away from home. She loved her animals, especially her Shih Tzu, Candi. And it wasn’t just the grandkids that got spoiled at Grandma Gates’ house! All the dogs knew to go straight to Grandma for a tasty treat!!

Sally is survived by her five loving children; Frank Gates and wife Karen, of Mechanicsville, MD, Karen Sweeney, of California, MD, John Gates, of Mechanicsville, MD, James Gates, Sr., of MD, and Donald Gates and Tracey Young, of Mechanicsville, MD; eleven grandchildren, Stephen Gates, Kenney Gates and his wife, Diana, Sarah Gates, Tammy Hilburn and her husband, Michael, John Gates, Shannon Burroughs and her husband Kyle, James Gates, Jr., Barbara Gates, Brian Sweeney and Candace, Linda Gates, Shanley Young, and Steven Young. She is also survived by twenty two great-grandchildren, Bryton, Devon, Teagan, Colin, Hailey, Joshua, Haidyn, Gabby, JJ, Rylan, Logan, Kylie, Brandon, Mikayla, Justin, Destiny, Danay, Channing, Brasion, Lacey, Harleigh, and Tripp. Sally also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Sally’s Life Celebration in the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers said at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be offered on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Deacon Joseph Lloyd, at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Gates, Kenney Gates, James Gates, Jr., Brian Sweeney, Kyle Burroughs, and Michael Hilburn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD, 20636, the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.