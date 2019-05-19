Denise Maria Giles, “Dee Dee”,56, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Philadelphia, PA passed away on May 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1963 and was the loving daughter of Barbara Coleman and William Coleman of McKinney, TX. Dee Dee is survived by her daughter Jazmine Bottoms (Enrique Saunders) of Lexington Park, MD, and grandson Enrique Saunders, Jr. As well as her siblings; Charles Giles (Tammy Giles), Robert Stewart (Amy), Timothy Coleman, and Carla Glover. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1981. In addition, she earned an Associate’s Degree from Kutztown University, in 1984.

Dee Dee worked for Bank of America as a Customer Service Rep. for 3 years. She loved playing cards, and spending time with her grandson and her nephews. Along with getting together with family and making memories.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Bell officiating. Interment will be private.