George Wozniak Sr. of La Plata, MD was at home surrounded by family when he passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 89.

George was born April 7, 1930 in Burgettstown, PA. He was the 4th child born of eight children to John and Mary Wozniak, originally from Poland. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 18 and was stationed at Quantico, VA as a Staff Sergeant.

He is survived by Mary Frances (Long), his Valentine’s Day bride of 66 years, whom he met at an Officer’s Club dance.

George and Mary were blessed with six surviving children: George Wozniak Jr., Janet Haskin (William Rex), Carol Barger (Harold – deceased), Sandra Fisher (Donovan), JoAnn Mohler (Timothy), and Elizabeth Solis-McGarry (Sean); further blessing them with 12 grandchildren: George Wozniak III, Tamela Molinari (Michael), William Jason Haskin, Jennifer Johnson (Clifford), Johanna Keena (Brendan), Stacey Stine, Amber Fisher, Jesse Mohler, Erin Lucci (Chad), Colby Mohler (Rachel), Emily Solis, Elena Solis; and seven great-grandchildren: Isabella Molinari, Matthew Benny, Gabrielle Johnson, Tara Keena, Rebecca Stine, Kristy Stine, and Wren Lucci.

After proudly serving the Marine Corps, he took employment with Artcraft Neon Signs where some of his signs can still be seen along Rt. 301 in Waldorf today. He later joined the IBEW Local 26 Union and worked the next 40 years as an electrician with Jack Stone Signs. He was a skillful hunter, enjoyed fishing in his stocked pond and 4 wheeling on the property where he built his family home. There was an almost constant rotation of friends and family over playing canasta in the sunroom, day or night. He enjoyed going to his grandkids’ ball games and many family gatherings. He was the go-to man for his friends and family, always willing to lend a hand.

He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus – Council 5482 in Accokeek, a longtime member of the Accokeek Rod and Gun Club, and the American Legion – Post 82 in La Plata.

The family will welcome friends at Raymond’s Funeral Home in La Plata, MD on May 28th from 5-8pm, prayers at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church of La Plata on May 29th at 10am and then proceed to Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery at 1pm.

Memorial contributions are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942) or Shriners Hospitals for Children (Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607).