Joseph Watson McKeel, 85, of Reedville, VA, passed away on May 13, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD.

Joseph was born on January 28, 1934 in North Carolina to the late Joseph C. and Lily M. Lee McKeel.

Joseph served in the United States Air Force. He was the Regional Sales Manager for Joseph M. Zamoiski. He attended Wake Forest University playing quarterback on a football scholarship. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. He enjoyed all beaches, especially Myrtle Beach. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Jean Frances McKeel; son, Jon McKeel and his wife Donna; three daughters, Joi Brown and her husband Dave, Jerri McKeel and Jina Lundmark and her husband David; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of Service at 11:00AM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will follow service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Memorial Contributions are requested to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.