Waldorf Man Killed in Early Morning Pedestrian Accident on Crain Highway

The Maryland State Police have identified a Waldorf man who was struck and killed in an early morning, pedestrian collision that occurred on Maryland Route 301 (Crain Highway) at Rosaryville Road in Prince George’s County on Sunday.

On scene investigation with troopers from the Forestville Barrack, members of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that Just before 5:00 a.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, Adrian Harris, 26, of Waldorf, was walking southbound in the left travel lane of Crain Highway in the area of Roasaryville Road with his back to traffic when he was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling southbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Lewis Walker, 24, of Waldorf stated that he believed he struck a deer in the roadway and pulled off in a safe area a short distance from the scene of the collision, where he activated the OnStar Services feature on his vehicle to report the collision.

Lewis declined to have emergency services respond to the scene as he thought it was only a property damage collision with an animal.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the MSP Forestville Barrack received a call regarding a person lying in the center median in the area of Southbound US Route 301 at Rosarvyille Road. Upon arrival on scene, the troopers located the body of Harris laying partially in the grass median. Prince George’s County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Harris deceased at the scene.

Troopers located the Chevrolet Cruze driven by Walker a short distance away with front end and windshield damage. The Chevrolet was also occupied by the driver’s mother, Dorothy Jones, 56, of Waldorf. Both Walker and Jones cooperated with troopers during the investigation and there were no indications of impairment by alcohol or drugs from either.

A portion of southbound US Route 301 between Rosaryville Road and Frank Tippett Road remained closed for several hours for the investigation. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team, Maryland Department of Transportation, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and Prince George’s County Fire/ EMS Department assisted with the lane closure and on-scene investigation. The investigation into the early morning collision is ongoing.

Citizens are reminded that Maryland law requires that anytime a driver is involved in a personal injury or property damage collision, the driver is required to remain at the scene and notify law enforcement officials. Additionally pedestrians should be sure to wear clothing or other accessories that are brightly colored or reflective for safety, especially when walking or running along roadways during hours of darkness and follow all pedestrian traffic laws.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.