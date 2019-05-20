Substance Abuse Prevention Mini-Grants Available

May 20, 2019

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) is a grassroots organization that is dedicated to fighting alcohol, tobacco and other substance abuse in Calvert County. In an effort to help local community groups provide prevention activities in the community, we are making a number of mini-grants available for prevention efforts.

The 2019-2020 CAASA Mini-grant application is now available. Those interested in applying should contact the CAASA Office at 410-535-3733 to request an application. Completed applications are due in the CAASA Office by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31,2019.

This program is based on three premises:
1) That community-based efforts can be most responsive to local needs.
2) The importance of targeting the following populations: youth, parents, families, faith communities and neighborhoods.
3) That a wellness/public health approach will be effective in reducing alcohol, tobacco and other drug use in Calvert County.

Contact the CAASA Office at 410-535-3733 with questions.

