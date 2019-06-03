Leonardtown Rotary Club - 3rd Annual Paddle for Heroes Canoe, Kayak and Paddleboard Race - Tribute to Our Local Heroes

This exciting fundraising event is a professionally-timed kayak and paddleboard event that will be held at the Leonardtown Wharf on Breton

Bay on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A $30 registration fee includes a Paddle for Heroes T-shirt. Event registration is available online or at the event

between 9:00am-9:30am, with the races starting at 10:15 am. The race course will traverse an approximately 3-mile route around the shores of

Breton Bay, in the historic town of Leonardtown. Racers who register online can also earn 1 second off their elapsed time for every dollar they

raise through our social fundraising portal. There is NO LIMIT to the number of seconds that can be deducted, so less experienced racers have

as good a chance of winning as the professionals.

PADDLE FOR HEROES raises funds for the innovative and highly effective Warfighter Advance Programs. Warfighter Advance changes the

trajectory of the warfighter’s post-deployment life, so that rather than an existence characterized by an endless cycle of mental illness diagnoses,

medications, medical appointments and disappointments, the warfighter has a life characterized by pride, productivity, healthy relationships,

continued service, and advocacy for the same outcomes for their fellow service members. www.warfighteradvance.org Scholarships for St.

Mary’s County First Responders and their families to attend the College of Southern Maryland. Lastly, the event raises funds to support Leonardtown

Rotary Club’s many contributions to local charities and international service projects.

Kayakers and paddleboarders of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in this fun community event. An award ceremony, food

vendors and entertainment will be held at the Leonardtown Wharf at the conclusion of the races.

For more information on the event, please visit the Paddle for Heroes website at www.paddleforheroes.org.