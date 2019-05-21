Intoxicated Prince Frederick Man Arrested at Carnival

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Deputy Bradley, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office while working security for a carnival being held in the Fox Run Shopping Center located in Prince Frederick, was contacted by the owner/manager for the report of an intoxicated person causing a problem with the staff.

The owner asked that the man be removed from the carnival due to his behavior. Deputy Bradley located the suspect, Justin Earl Asquith, 27, of Prince Frederick, who was on one of the rides. Once the ride ended, Deputy Bradley approached the suspect and began to speak with him. An odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected on his breath and his eyes were red and glassy. Asquith was informed that management wanted him to leave the carnival due to his apparent intoxication and behavior. Asquith stated he was not leaving and was instructed by the deputy that he needed to leave or he would be placed under arrest. Asquith was belligerent and argumentative the entire time with Deputy Bradley. As Asquith kept talking, he became louder and louder continuing to curse. Asquith walked towards the exit then turned around and held up both middle fingers towards deputies continuing to shout profanities. He was warned once more to stop swearing or be placed under arrest. He turned away, took several steps then turned back around again cursing at deputies.

Asquith was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order.

