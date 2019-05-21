Waldorf Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in North Beach

On Friday, May 17, 2019, Deputy Holt, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 5th street and Greenwood Ave. in North Beach.

Upon making contact with the vehicle occupants, Deputy Holt detected a moderate odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver, Nicholas Allan Thomas, 27, of Waldorf, was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which point he told Deputy Holt “No.” Deputy Holt instructed Thomas once more to exit the vehicle due to the strong odor of marijuana but Thomas refused.

Deputy Fox and Sergeant Phelps arrived on scene to assist with successfully removing Thomas from the vehicle. Once Thomas was removed, he was placed in handcuffs.

A search of the vehicle was conducted where numerous “tear offs” were found as well as loose tobacco and other leafy substances. Thomas’ information was given to the Calvert County Control Center and they advised his license was suspended.

Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and obstructing and hindering.

