Calvert County Government Memorial Day Schedules

May 22, 2019

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of Memorial Day.

In addition:
• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
• There will be no county bus service Monday, May 27. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Online services are available.
• All community centers will be closed on Monday, May 27.
• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open normal hours.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Monday, May 27.
• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed. The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed.  On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open May 27 with normal hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum and store will be open May 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal park hours.
• Kings Landing pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 from noon-7:45 p.m. and will be open Monday, May 27. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, noon-7:45 p.m. through June 14.
• Cove Point pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. and will be open Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 14.
• Edward T. Hall Indoor Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours May 27.
• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed May 27.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, May 27.

This entry was posted on May 22, 2019 at 12:21 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.