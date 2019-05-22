Calvert County Government Memorial Day Schedules

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of Memorial Day.

In addition:

• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

• There will be no county bus service Monday, May 27. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Online services are available.

• All community centers will be closed on Monday, May 27.

• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open normal hours.

• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed Monday, May 27.

• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed. The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open May 27 with normal hours.

• The Calvert Marine Museum and store will be open May 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal park hours.

• Kings Landing pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 from noon-7:45 p.m. and will be open Monday, May 27. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, noon-7:45 p.m. through June 14.

• Cove Point pool will open for the season Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. and will be open Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Normal pool hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 14.

• Edward T. Hall Indoor Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours May 27.

• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed May 27.

• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, May 27.