St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of 3 Theft Suspects

May 21, 2019



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., three suspects entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall and loaded bars of Dove soap, containers of Arm & Hammer detergent, Dove liquid body wash and Gain detergent pods into a large gray plastic tote, yellow hand baskets, a black backpack, and a reusable shopping bag and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspects were last seen getting into a black SUV with Washington DC tags beginning with GA, heading north on Route 5.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kyler Kilgore at 301-475-4200, ext. *8029 or email kyler.kilgore@stmarysmd.com. Case # 28275-19


This entry was posted on May 21, 2019 at 2:25 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of 3 Theft Suspects

  1. ME! on May 21, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    GO FIGURE! Not a big surprise at all!!!

    Reply
  2. Rob Stark on May 21, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Because real thieves wear new balance hoodies and Crocs

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 21, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I wonder if they will make a clean getaway?

    Reply
  4. Noonesingslikeyouanymore on May 21, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Recently, my daughter had someone approach her while at Donut Connection in the hood and ask her “if she wanted to purchase any”. He was carrying liquid Tide. She opted out, lol. People, this is a reality. Apparently the natives are getting desperate!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.