St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of 3 Theft Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., three suspects entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall and loaded bars of Dove soap, containers of Arm & Hammer detergent, Dove liquid body wash and Gain detergent pods into a large gray plastic tote, yellow hand baskets, a black backpack, and a reusable shopping bag and left the store without paying for the merchandise.
The suspects were last seen getting into a black SUV with Washington DC tags beginning with GA, heading north on Route 5.
Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kyler Kilgore at 301-475-4200, ext. *8029 or email kyler.kilgore@stmarysmd.com. Case # 28275-19
