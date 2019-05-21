VIDEO: Lexington Park Man Arrested for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Assault

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Deputy Wynnyk from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46900 block of South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle accident and fight in progress.

An investigation determined the victims drove around Joshua Bruce Hildreth, 38 of Lexington Park, while Hildreth’s vehicle was stopped in the roadway. Hildreth then began following the victims and attempted to use his vehicle to crash into the victims. The victims thought Hildreth had struck their vehicle, and they stopped to check for damage at which time Hildreth exited his vehicle and assaulted one victim. The victims then proceeded to a safe area and called for law enforcement.

Hildreth followed both victims and threatened them with a knife before fleeing the area. While on the scene with the victims, Dep. Wynnyk observed Hildreth drive by.

Dep. Wynnk stopped Hildreth and determined he was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Hildreth was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol.

