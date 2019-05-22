St. Mary’s County Health Department to Monitor Water Quality at Recreational Beaches

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the St. Mary’s County Health Department Water Quality Program will monitor the current water conditions of recreational beaches in St. Mary’s County.

The department will report its current water quality findings regularly during the summer months, and current water conditions will be posted at http://www.smchd.org/recreational-beach-monitoring/

Swimming in natural waters is never risk-free, and you should always use discretion before entering the water.

You can learn more about healthy swimming habits by visiting the State of Maryland’s Department of Environment at www.mde.state.md.us.

The below locations are monitored during the regular Recreational Beach Monitoring season.

Breton Bay Civic Association Main Beach – Leonardtown, MD

Camp MD – Piney Point, MD

Cedar Cove Community Beach – Lexington Park, MD

Elms Beach Park – Dameron, MD

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Boat Ramp (Long Point) – Charlotte Hall, MD

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Community Beach – Charlotte Hall, MD

Greenwell State Park – Pavilion Beach – Hollywood, MD

Greenwell State Park – River Trail Beach – Hollywood, MD

Myrtle Point Park – Picnic Area Beach

Myrtle Point Park – Wet Sox Trail Beach

Point Lookout State Park – Hammond rest Area Beach – Scotland, MD

Sanner’s Lake – (Fresh Water) – Lexington Park, MD

Snow Hill Farm Park – Mechanicsville, MD

St. Clements Shores Subdivision – Community Beach – Compton, MD

Wicomico Shores Waterfront Park – Budd’s Creek, MD

Report a Concern

If you would like to report a concern, please contact St. Mary’s County Environmental Health Services at (301) 475-4321 or smchd.healthdept@maryland.gov.