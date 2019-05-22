St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 5/22/2018

The following information was provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault- On May 3, 2019, Dep. Burgess responded to the 45600 block of Baringer Drive located in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Rosanna Marie Mincey, age 39 of California, struck the victim in the face and pulled the victim’s hair. Mincey was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 25962-19
Violation of Peace Order- On May 4, 2019, DFC. Molitor responded to the 42200 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville for the reported peace order violation. Investigation determined Michael Andre Artayet, age 58 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by contacting the victim which is prohibited by the peace order. Artayet was arrested and charged with Violate Peace Order. CASE# 26109-19
Violation of Protective Order- On May 5, 2019, Dep. Forbes responded to the 22100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a reported Protective Order Violation. Investigation determined Analyn Jose Wiles, age 37 of Lexington Park, contacted the victim in violation of a valid court order. Wiles was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order. CASE# 26314-19
Burglary/Violation of Peace Order- On May 6, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 45600 block of Ford Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of a peace order. Investigation determined Renee Peltz Dennison, age 41 of Leonardtown, had someone contact the victim for her, which is a violation of the current order. Peltz was arrested and charged with two counts of Violation of Peace Order. CASE# 26396-19. Later that same day, Dep. Fretwell responded to the 45600 block of Ford Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of a peace order. When Dep. Fretwell arrived he located Renee Peltz Dennison, in a vehicle in the victim’s yard, which is a violation of the order. Further investigation determined Dennison had arrived at the residence and attempted to force entry to the victim’s residence by forcing the front door open; when that wasn’t successful, Dennison attempted to force open a sliding glass door at at the residence. Dennision was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Peace Order: Fail to Comply. CASE# 26508-19
Drug Arrest- On May 7, 2019, Cpl. Ruest conducted a traffic stop in the 25700 block of Budds Creek Road in Chaptico. The operator of the vehicle was identified to be Tyron Anthony Butler Jr., age 20 of Avenue. Cpl. Ruest observed a baggie containing suspected marijuana in the vehicle. Located on Butler was another baggie containing suspected cocaine. Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 Grams Plus, and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia. CASE# 26594-19
Assault- On May 8, 2019, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 22200 block of Archer Street in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Scott Franklin Greenwell, age 50 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the arms and face, as well as biting the victim. Greenwell was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 26822-19