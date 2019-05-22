St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 5/22/2018

Burglary/Violation of Peace Order- On May 6, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 45600 block of Ford Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of a peace order. Investigation determined Renee Peltz Dennison, age 41 of Leonardtown, had someone contact the victim for her, which is a violation of the current order. Peltz was arrested and charged with two counts of Violation of Peace Order. CASE# 26396-19. Later that same day, Dep. Fretwell responded to the 45600 block of Ford Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of a peace order. When Dep. Fretwell arrived he located Renee Peltz Dennison, in a vehicle in the victim’s yard, which is a violation of the order. Further investigation determined Dennison had arrived at the residence and attempted to force entry to the victim’s residence by forcing the front door open; when that wasn’t successful, Dennison attempted to force open a sliding glass door at at the residence. Dennision was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Peace Order: Fail to Comply. CASE# 26508-19