MDOT MVA Offices to Close in Observance of Memorial Day Holiday

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP stations on Saturday, May 25, 2019 and Monday, May 27, 2019 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services and 24-hour kiosks are available to complete many customer transactions.

All MDOT MVA Branch Offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Customers may conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including:

· Duplicate / Additional Registration Cards

· Vehicle Registration Renewals

· Insurance Compliance Payments

· Title Replacements

· Change of Address

· Driving Records

· License Plate Purchase/Replacement

· Temporary Registration

· Information on Administrative Flag Fees

· VEIP Test Date Extension

· Driver’s License Renewals

· Substitute Sticker

MDOT MVA recently announced that branch offices in Baltimore City, Essex, Easton, Frederick, Gaithersburg and Westminster have extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays from May 7 to July 2 to assist in handling high volumes of REAL ID transactions. Additionally, the Loveville branch in St. Mary’s County will offer Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

MDOT MVA also reminds customers that extended service hours are available on Thursdays and Saturdays. Branch customer services are available until 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and starting earlier at 8 a.m. on Saturdays. The complete 2019 MDOT MVA holiday and closure schedule is available here.