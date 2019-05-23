Household Hazardous Waste Events in Calvert County Offer Safe Disposal of Pool Chemicals

As the weather warms up and pool season begins, the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, reminds residents to dispose of pool chemicals at a free household hazardous waste collection event.

Proper storage, use and disposal of pool chemicals prevents dangerous chemical reactions, ignition, burns, vapors and ground water contamination that can occur when pool chemicals are included with regular household waste.

Convenience centers cannot accept pool chemicals or other hazardous waste. Residents who bring hazardous waste to a convenience center will be directed to dispose of the materials at a household hazardous waste collection event.

Household hazardous waste collection events offer residents safe disposal of pool chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, adhesives, cleaners and other hazardous waste materials. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, on the following dates:

• Saturday, July 27, at the Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

• Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby

Citizens must present proof of Calvert County residency. Commercial businesses are not permitted.

For a listing of accepted hazardous waste materials or for more information on household hazardous waste collection events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle