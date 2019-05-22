Brooks Isaiah Acors, 34 of Washington, DC, passed away on May 7, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Sunday, May 26, 2019 for viewing and visitation from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be private. The family would greatly appreciate monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, certified check or cash. No personal checks will be accepted.

