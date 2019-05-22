James Philip “Poogie” Dalrymple, Jr. 73, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on May 17, 2019 at his residence with his wife at his side.

James was born on October 11, 1945 in Calvert County, MD to the late James Philip Dalrymple and Pauline (Marks) Dalrymple.

James was self-employed in construction and home improvement for the government. He married the love of his life, Carlene Lynn Dalrymple on October 11, 2016 in Leonardtown, MD. He had an amazing personality always joking around and making people laugh.

James is survived by his wife, Carlene; children, Steve Dalrymple (Tapistry), of Dameron, MD, Janice Dalrymple, of Hollywood, MD; granddaughter, Kayla “Kay Kay”, of Dameron, MD; siblings, Jerry Dalrymple (Mary Ann), of Prince Frederick, MD; nieces and nephews, Nikki, Christy, Paityn, George, Taylor, and Collin; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hale, of VA; sisters-in-law, Tina Hale, of Lexington Park, MD, and Darlene Brown, of VA, brothers-in-law, Wayne Hale, of Oakville, and Shawn Hale, of West VA; nieces and nephews-in-law, Martina, Brianna, Ruby, and Devin Mason; and his dog/daughter/caregiver, Crazy Dalrymple. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and brother-in-law, June Barbour (Jim).

Family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

Pallbearers will be Devin Mason, Ruby Mason, Jerome Mason, and Tyrone Goldring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

