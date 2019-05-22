William Harrison (Pooch, Poochie) Robrecht, 92, of Ridge, MD, passed away surrounded by his wife, daughters, and other family and friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Rehab Facility in Leonardtown, MD. He died as he lived–battling–like the true combatant he was. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Theresa Bayne, with whom he shared 68 years of love and countless memories; four daughters: Anita Hicks (Gerald), twins Barbara Raley (Roger) and Beverly Traas (Piet), and Cindy Ellis (Dan); 11 grandchildren James Norris (Renee), Christopher Traas (Katie), Steven Raley (Jessica), Kimberly Gray (Mancil), Brian Raley (Sayuri), Daniel Traas, Karen Huffman (Jeremy), Matthew Traas, Jeffery Traas (Melanie), Kristen Turner (Chris), and Thomas Raley; and 29 great-grandchildren Lauren, Abigail, Parker, Mancil, Brooklyn, Skylar, Chase, McKenzie, Peyton, Madison, Nathan, Tara, Jameson, Caleb, Jacob, Noah, Kayli, Courtney, Alexander, Landon, Aaden, Reagan, Eliot, Samuel, Sara, Brayden, Noah, Harrison, and Lucy; and his sister Regina Cullison (Dickie) and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William Hamilton Robrecht and Mary Louise Sebra, sister Mary Anita Robrecht and his daughter Dianna.

Harrison was born and raised on St. Georges Island, MD on March 31, 1927. He attended Little Flower School in Great Mills and St. Michael’s High School in Ridge. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in World War II. Following his service, he worked for the U.S. Government as a Firefighter at the Weapons Station, Piney Point and the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, where he retired on medical disability. After his retirement, he drove buses for the St. Mary’s County public schools for many years. He also worked at Dyson Lumber Company on his days off from the fire department.

Some of his favorite times were spent with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his pets. Pooch was known for talking to his grandchildren and pets in several different pet voices and other gibberish. He enjoyed time spent at his homes in Piney Point and Ridge fishing and crabbing, playing pitch, canasta and chicken foot. He really enjoyed his winter home in Sarasota FL where he grew fruit and started seedlings for his large MD garden. He was an avid gardener and shared the harvest with family and friends.

Harrison, along with his wife, was instrumental in refurbishing St Francis Xavier Catholic Church on St. George’s Island. He spent countless hours volunteering at the St. George’s Island Improvement Association, St. George’s Catholic Church, the Garvey Center and other church and civic organizations, making dinners, calling Bingo, and other community activities. He was blessed to experience the same type of giving back through the exceptional love, care, and support from the incredibly dedicated health care professionals of St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Rehab Facility. The family will be forever grateful to them for showing him the kindness and compassion they did, even during some of his most trying times.

Family will receive friends for Harrison’s Life Celebration on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Rd, Ridge, MD 20680 with prayers at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Private burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. George’s Island, MD. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. John Robert Traas will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, Ridge, MD 20680.

