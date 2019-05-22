Theodora Ann Stewart, 59, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 16, 2019 in Clinton, MD. She was born on February 12, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the loving daughter of James Oliver Johnson of Lexington Park, MD and the late Delores Young Johnson. Ann was the loving wife of the late Francis Clarence Stewart whom she married in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded her in death on January 31, 2019. Ann is survived by her daughter Theodora Rebecca Johnson (Levi Harley) of Jacksonville, FL. Along with her siblings James Oliver Johnson, Jr. Paula Greenwell, and Mary Johnson. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1979. Ann worked for the United States Government in the Payroll Division for 10 years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Bell officiating. Interment will be private.