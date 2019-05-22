Betty “Cookie” Tanner, 77, of White Plains, MD passed away on May 14, 2019 in LaPlata, MD.

Cookie was born in Washington DC on August 21, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Mary Cason. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, George R. Tanner, Sr. and brother, James Rose. Cookie is survived by sons, James R. Tanner (Susie), Richard L. Tanner and George R. Tanner, Jr.; sisters, Paula Dodd, Debbie Chapman and Belinda Cason (Charles); grandchildren, Brandi Stiles (Jonathan), Heather Ogren (Mike) and Hayley Tanner; great-grandchildren, Harper Stiles, Tanner Stiles and Landon Ogren.

Cookie worked as a bus driver for Charles County Public Schools and later retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of the Navy. She enjoyed helping others, volunteering her time as an Auxiliary Member with the 10th District VFD and at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Visitor’s Desk. Cookie loved to travel. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends and she will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM; with a Memorial Service at 7:00PM; Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Cookie’s memory can do so to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or to the 10th District VFD (7035 Poorhouse Rd., Indian Head, MD 20640). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.