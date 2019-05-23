VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Friday, May 10, 2019, at 3:15 pm, the suspect took a debit card that the victim had left on the counter of Abell’s Tavern in Callaway.

The suspect then went to the Callaway Shell gas station and attempted to use the debit card to make a purchase.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Michael Worrey at 301-475-4200, ext. *8080 or email michael.worrey@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 27303-19

