CSM to Close for Memorial Day, Observe Early Friday Closings During Summer

In observance of Memorial Day, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will be closed Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27. The college will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 28.

In addition, starting May 24 and continuing every Friday in July except for July 5, all CSM campuses will observe early closing for the college’s Code Green Friday initiative. To decrease energy costs during summer months, CSM will close most buildings on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. However, the Children’s Learning Center and Kids’ and Teen College and Public Safety hours and services will not be affected, with these services and classes to be held according to their normal schedules.

During Code Green Fridays, the fitness centers and pools remain open until 5 p.m. at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses. The Prince Frederick Campus operating hours stay the same over the summer. For Memorial Day weekend, all fitness facilities follow the college schedule and are closed.

Additionally, CSM will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

Access to online services, including registration, is available at www.csmd.edu through myCSMD services. For inofrmation on events and holiday observances at CSM, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/. For a complete summer academic calendar for the college, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.

