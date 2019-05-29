One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Crashing Into Parked Car at Village Liquors

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at approximately 8:39 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Village Liquors on Budds Creek Road in Chaptico, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the parking lot with one vehicle unoccupied at the time of the crash.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

