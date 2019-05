The 2019 St. Mary’s County Public High School Commencement Ceremonies can be seen LIVE online at the following website.

The dates of the Graduations are as follows:

Leonardtown High School – Wednesday, May 29th, at 6 pm

Great Mills High School – Thursday, May 30th, at 6 pm

Chopticon High School – Friday, May 31th, at 6 pm

The videos will also be archived on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools YouTube channel and available after for viewing after the ceremonies to watch HERE.