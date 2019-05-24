Detectives in Charles County Arrest Two Men in Connection with Murder of Walter Thomas on Fairchild Court

One of the Suspects Also Charged in Unrelated Shooting on Amber Leaf Place





Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged Michael Rashid Moore, 22, of Waldorf and Darren Earl Miller, 24, of Washington, D.C., in connection with the murder of Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, who was shot and killed on March 4, 2019, in the 2100 block of Fairchild Court in Waldorf. Moore was also linked to a shooting that occurred on March 3 on Amber Leaf Place.

The facts of the cases are as follows:

On March 3 at 7:15 p.m., a 23-year-old male was shot in the upper body as he was driving in the area of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf. The victim survived. Detectives pursued leads but were not able to immediately identify a suspect at that time.

On March 4 at 11:50 p.m., Thomas and a friend were walking on Fairchild Court when two suspects approached in a car and announced a robbery. One of the suspects opened fire with a gun striking Thomas as he fled. Thomas ran to Freemantle Court where he collapsed and died as a result of his injuries.

On April 9, investigators identified Moore as the shooter on Amber Leaf Place. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim and Moore had an argument prior to the shooting and Moore had intentionally targeted the victim. Detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant and charged Moore with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other charges. He was remanded to the Charles County Detention Center.

On May 17, through an extensive investigation, detectives linked Moore to the Thomas murder. They also identified Miller as a suspect in that case.

Miller was arrested at his residence in Washington, D.C. and subsequently extradited to Charles County where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other charges.

Moore, who was already being held at the CCDC for the shooting on Amber Leaf, was served an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, and other related charges for the murder of Thomas.

In the Thomas case, the shooting was random.

Both suspects are being held with no bond.