Calvert County American Legions Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

American Legion posts 85, 206, 220 and 274 will jointly host the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Green on the Calvert County Circuit Court lawn Monday, May 27, at 1 p.m.

This annual event takes place to honor and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country. Speakers will include Gold Star mothers – those whose children have given their lives for the nation – representatives from Calvert, Huntingtown, Northern and Patuxent high schools’ NJROTC programs and other guests.

The public is encouraged to attend. In the event of inclement weather the service will be moved inside the courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.