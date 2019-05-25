House Fire in Bushwood Destroys House and Sends One to Hospital

On Friday, May 25, 2019, at approximately 5:15 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to Ricardo Drive in Bushwood, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family structure with fire showing from three sides, with all occupants reportedly out of the residence.

Firefighters encountered a hose line failure with fire throughout the residence and at one point, and went on a defensive only attack which hampered firefighting efforts, firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 1 hour.

Preliminary reports say the fire was started by a charcoal grill at the exterior of the house.

One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available. All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

