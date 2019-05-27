Two Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Single Vehicle Crash in California

On Friday, May 25, 2019, at approximately 10:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road and Old St. Andrews Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene. Two patients were transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

