MISSING PERSON – 26-Year-Old Female – Charles County

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating Kimberly Nicole Horbacz, 26, of Indian Head.

She was reported missing last month by a family member who was concerned they hadn’t heard from her.

It is believed she may be in the company of a male acquaintance.

She has been known to stay in the Charlottesville, Spout Spring, and Lynchburg areas of Virginia and she may be traveling in a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado.

Family members are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Horbacz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. M. Smith at 301-609-6513.

