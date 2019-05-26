Motorcycle and Bicyclist Flown to Trauma Centers in 2 Separate Accidents in St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle and a bicyclist in the roadway on the Northbound side of Three Notch Road.

The bicyclist was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle refused care.

On Thursday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Sotterly Road and Forest Landing Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single motorcycle and vehicle in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Updates will be provided when they become available.