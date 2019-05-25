Kayla Nicole McGinnis, 28

Kayla Nicole McGinnis, age 28 of Indian Head, Maryland, died May 20, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Kayla was a 2008 graduate of Lackey High School and worked in food service at local restaurants.

She was the daughter of Michael D. McGinnis and Kimberly Jean Foster McGinnis.

Visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. An additional Visitation will be on June 5, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9890 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Wesleyan Memorial Gardens (church cemetery).

A full obituary will appear at a later date.