Kristin Elizabeth Boswell, 30

Kristin Elizabeth Boswell, age 30 of California, Maryland, died May 19, 2019 at her residence.

Kristin was a homemaker, a member of Patuxent Baptist Church on Chancellor’s Run Road in St. Mary’s County, and a graduate of Lackey High School. She also worked at B&J Carryout in Accokeek, Maryland, Trible’s, and Ledo’s Restaurant in Lexington Park, Maryland. She loved music, baking, cooking, and sewing. She enjoyed following the Red Sox baseball team and video games.

She was the daughter of Daniel Presnell and Tina Donaldson Wilson.

In addition to her father, she is also survived by her husband, Jason S. Boswell; her step-father, Wayne Wilson; her sons, Jacob M. Boswell and John S. Boswell; her daughter, Daphne J. Boswell; her grandmother, Cecelia Presnell; her step-grandmother, Dorothy Wilson; and her brother, Timothy Daniel Presnell.

Visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorial contributions for her children’s education fund