Robert Annis Lane, 87, of St. Leonard, MD, formerly of Solomons, MD, passed away on May 15, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born September 29, 1931 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late William Franklin Lane, Jr. and Gladys Virginia (Haig) Lane. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from January 29, 1952 until January 25, 1956, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Navy Occupation Service (Europe) Medal. Robert moved to Calvert County in 1992 from Lanham, MD. He was a lineman for PEPCO. Robert married Bessie Ann Peruzzi on May 3, 1952.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lane Arnold and husband Thomas of St. Leonard, MD; grandchildren, Kelly and Amy Hysan of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and a special nephew, John Lane and his wife Maria of Owings, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Ann Lane; and his son, Robert V. Lane.