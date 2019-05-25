Laura Pearl Burgess, 91

Laura Pearl Burgess, age 91, formally of Clinton, MD passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was born May 17, 1928 in Louisa County, Virginia to Connolly Thompson and Addie M. (Butler) Thompson Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband Brainard “Buck” Recker Burgess, Jr. They married in Washington, DC on July 15, 1946 and were married for 65 years. They lived in Congress Heights until 1953 when they moved to Clinton, staying there for over 50 years until they moved to their home in Ocean City, MD. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Clinton and a member of the Elks Lodge in Ocean City, MD.

Laura enjoyed spending time with her family and was known to them as “Granny”. She enjoyed sewing, loving the many schnauzers in her life, gardening, playing shuffle bowl at the Elks, having dinner at her favorite Ocean City restaurants, and sipping wine.

Laura leaves to cherish the memories of her life: three children: Gary Burgess (Dianne), Thomas Burgess (Debbie Bridges) and Linda Seymour (Stephen); one sister: Naomi Warner; seven grandchildren: Kimberly Fridman (Timothy), Christopher Burgess (Jessica); Jay Seymour (Melissa Clark); Sarah Trickey (Cameron); Rebecca Michalski (Jeremy), Randy Burgess (Amber); Adam Burgess (Kaitlyn); and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers George “Bill” Thompson and Kenneth Thompson and sister Lena Riechers.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Thursday, May 30 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.