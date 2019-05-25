Peggy Sue Blevins, 82, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 27, 1936, in Matewan, WV, to Mable Alice [George] and Tyrus Hammond.

Peggy was a caterer mainly in Calvert and Prince Georges Counties, but also worked throughout Maryland. Many people looked forward to her wonderful stuffed mushrooms. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Capital Christian Academy in Largo, MD and as a bus driver. She enjoyed crabbing, fishing, cooking, QVC and the beach.

She had a very strong faith in the Lord and lived a Christian life. Peggy was a member of the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was very active in numerous ministries. She loved being with people and always made you feel welcome. If you were in need, she was there to try and help in any way she could. No one was a stranger to Peggy.

While the Lord was Peggy’s first love, Tom Blevins was her forever love. They shared a love that even death could not stop. In 2009, Peggy’s beloved Tom passed away. She also experienced the loss of a son, Roger Keith Blevins and a grandson, John Roger Blevins. Although it was difficult, Peggy’s faith helped her through it all.

Peggy was the loving mother of Tommy Garis-Lester, Lisa Blevins Dreszer (Mark), David Austin Blevins and J. Daniel Blevins. She was the devoted grandmother of six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Peggy, you were a friend to many and your bright smile will live on in the hearts of all who knew you.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Sunday, June 2 from 1 to 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 W. Mount Harmony Road, Owings, MD, on Monday, June 3 at 11 am. Interment will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 2 pm at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.